David Warner in his Latest Instagram Post Thanks Indian Fans

As Australian team left for their home, opener David Warner shared a heartfelt message for fans in India.

New Delhi: Australia’s tour of India ended with an abandoned T20I match in Hyderabad. Both teams were scheduled to face each other in the third and final T20I, but the match was abandoned due to the wet outfield. And with that, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 tie.

Pakistani Fans Ask ICC to Ban International Cricket in India After Attack on Australian Team Bus More

Australia’s India tour comprised of five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is. As Australian team left for their home, opener David Warner shared a heartfelt message for fans in India.

Warner posted an image on Instagram and captioned it: “thanks India for hosting us once again. We absolutely love coming to your country and playing cricket. Sorry about last night Hyderabad but I hope to see you all again next year.”





Following the ODI series which India won 4-1, the T20I series between these two sides was a competitive one. After India won the opening T20I in Ranchi, Australia bounced back in style to win the second match at Guwahati.

However, the second T20I was marred by an ‘attack’ on Australian bus. After the match finished, Australian team bus on its way back to the hotel was hit by a stone which resulted in damage to the window pane of the vehicle. The unfortunate incident also left Australian cricketers terrified.

Later some of the fans gathered outside Australia’s team hotel and apologised to them for the untoward incident.

Well, Warner’s move to thank Indian fans as he leaves for home is truly appreciable and we must say all is well that ends well!