David Moyes steps down as Sunderland manager

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 23 (ANI): Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned from his post following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Moyes informed chairman Ellis Short of his decision to step down at a meeting in London on Monday, the club said in a statement.

Moyes was appointed last July and oversaw a desperate season that saw Sunderland finish 16 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, reports Sport24.

"I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club," said Moyes.

"I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League," he added.

Speaking about the decision, Short stated, "I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned.

"Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character."

"In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future," he added.

Sunderland's relegation after 10 years in the top flight was confirmed following a 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last month. (ANI)