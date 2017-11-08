David Moyes the best, says West Ham co-owner

London, Nov 8 (IANS) West Ham co-owner David Gold heaped praise on his newly-appointed club coach David Moyes and said he is the best man available.

Moyes was handed a six-month contract by West Ham on Tuesday following the sacking of Slaven Bilic after two English Premier League (EPL) wins from their first 11 games.

"I guess that's what's been our main reason for choosing David (experience), and I think it's perfect for him and perfect for us. So I'm optimistic for the future," the West Ham co-owner was quoted saying by Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased, I think we've got the best man that's available at this time and I'm sure he's going to take us forward," Gold added.

Gold also said Moyes has plenty of experience and he has been successful as a coach in the recent past.

"You were talking about his experience, that's what we need. He came from Preston, he was very successful at Preston and he was very successful at Everton, and we think he's the right man for the job," Gold said.

