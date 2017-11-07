David Moyes appointed West Ham United coach

London, Nov 7 (IANS) English Premier League club West Ham United on Tuesday hired David Moyes as its new coach, replacing Slaven Bilic, according to the club's statement.

The 54-year-old Scot succeeds Bilic of Croatia after he was sacked Monday following a 1-4 home defeat against Liverpool on Saturday, reports Efe.

"It feels great to be here. West Ham is a big club. Wherever you go they are known," former Sunderland and Manchester United head coach Moyes said.

"I think we've got a good squad. At the moment they should be in a better position than they are, and I believe they will be, come the end of the season. I've got no doubts about that, but ultimately we have to show it on the pitch," he added.

Moyes had managed in the Premier League for 14 seasons and led Everton FC to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and an FA Cup final.

The club statement, which did not disclose the length of Moyes' contract, praised the Scotsman's "experience and knowledge of the Premier League."

"We believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club," West Ham's Joint Chairman David Sullivan said.

"He is highly regarded and respected within the game and will bring fresh ideas, organization and enthusiasm," Sullivan added.

--IANS

gau/bg