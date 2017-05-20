David Luiz earns Brazil recall for June friendlies

Rio de Janeiro, May 20 (IANS) Chelsea defender David Luiz has returned to Brazil's national squad for football friendlies against Argentina and Australia next month.

The 30-year-old has not represented the Selecao for more than a year but earned a recall after impressing coach Tite with his performances in Chelsea's English Premier League (EPL) title-winning campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was also included in Brazil's 24-man squad, having missed the team's World Cup qualifiers in March with a foot injury.

Barcelona star Neymar and Juventus right-back Daniel Alves were surprisingly left out, having been given a break after hectic seasons with their respective clubs.

"The emotional side of the game drains us ... the adrenaline is at a million miles per hour every single day, the players need mental rest," Tite said at a press conference.

"There is team-building and there is consolidation, but this is about construction at the moment."

Brazil will confront Argentina on June 9 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before facing Australia at the same venue four days later.

As expected, China-based players Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Gil were among those named by Tite. New faces included uncapped Monaco centre-back Jemerson and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Weverton (Atletico-PR), Ederson (Benfica).

Defenders: David Luiz (Chelsea), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Jemerson (Monaco), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (PSG), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Rafinha (Bayern).

Midfielders: Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit), Lucas Lima (Santos), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Rodriginho (Corinthians), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Taison (Shakhtar).

--IANS

