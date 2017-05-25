David De Gea to leave Man Utd after Europa League final snub, but fans beg Spaniard to stay

David De Gea's future at Manchester United has been in question for along time, with reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid on multiple occasions. The Spaniard came close to joining the La Liga champions at the start of the 2015-16 season, but the move collapsed due to a faulty fax machine.

This time however, reports say that De Gea and Zinedine Zidane both want the move to happen as the Real manager wants to bring in an experienced and reliable goalkeeper.

There is no doubt that De Gea has proved himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in his six years at Manchester United. The Spaniard has won several trophies with Manchester United and was once again named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for the fourth time.

He was also named Manchester United's player of the year thrice and having already proved himself in England, it looks like he is looking for a new challenge at this point in his career. The former Atletico Madrid man was left out of United's last two Premier League matches, against Southampton and Crystal Palace, and was on the bench for the Europa League final last night.

Despite Sergio Romero being Jose Mourinho's preferred choice for Manchester United's Europa League matches this year, it's fair to say that De Gea is the better choice between the two and one would have expected him to start in such a big final.

More importantly, De Gea himself would have expected to start the match against Ajax, given how important a game it was and being on the bench will definitely make him think twice about his future at the club. Also with reports saying that Manchester United are ready to submit a £65 million bid to sign AC Milan wonder kid Gianluigi Donnarumma, it might be another indication that he De Gea be on his way out.

The Italian has a contract with AC Milan that runs till 2018 and with his agent being Mino Raiola, who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, the Red Devils might be able to make the deal happen.

To make matters worse for the Manchester United fans, De Gea posted a picture after United's final Premier League game on Sunday against Crystal Palace with the caption: ""Thank you for your unconditional support" further hinting that he could be on his way out.

Following their Europa League final win against Ajax, Manchester United fans posted messages on twitter begging David De Gea to stay at the club.

@D_DeGea don't leave please I love to see u more in Utd as one big family. — Simon Adekanye (@SimonAdekanye) 25 May 2017

@D_DeGea stay at united david :) — Lispian Crouch (@chilkootsam) 25 May 2017

@D_DeGea @ManUtd @WayneRooney @EuropaLeague Now make all us fans smile some more and stay at the best club on n the world! — Matthew Fielding (@fieldingAKAmole) 25 May 2017

