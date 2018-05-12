DAV, South Point, La Martiniere Girls among school regatta winners

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) DAV Chandigarh, Jatragachi Pranavananda School 'A' from North 24 Parganas district and city-based schools South Point and La Martiniere Girls 'A' bagged titles in their respective groups of the All India Invitation School Regatta which concluded here on Saturday.

It was indeed a very good show produced by both DAV Chandigarh and Jatragachi Pranavananda as they retained the titles they won last year.

In the senior boys' group, DAV, represented by Akashdeep Singh, Shahwinder Singh, Gaurav Malik and Lovepreet Singh timed 1 minute and 54.17 seconds to beat St. Lawrence easily and thus kept a clean slate in this regatta.

For Jatragachi boys, it is a dream come true. Hailing from very poor economic backgrounds in rural areas where their parents perform very ordinary jobs like security guards and electric rickshaw drivers, they competed with the elite and noted schools in the city to bag the top position.

In the final, Jatragachi, represented by Rejayan Molla, Gautam Bairagi, Afridi Ali and Rajesh Ali Molla outrowed DAV Kolkata, clocking 2 minutes and 5.34 seconds.

In the senior girls' final, South Point High School, represented by Sudarshana Patra, Shreeja Basu, Janhavi Majumder and Anoushka Chakravarti defeated GD Birla School comparatively easily, clocking 2 minutes and 19.19 seconds over the 500 metre course.

The junior girls' final however, produced the most keenly contested race of the day where La Martiniere Girls 'A' consisting of Yashvi Singhania, Trisha Agarwal, Shreesha Agarwal and Khusi Agarwal beat GD Birla by a whisker. La Martiniere timed 2:15.03.

Earlier, in the third place races, Ashoke Hall defeated Sushila Birla (junior girls), La Martiniere Boys 'A' beat Jatragachi 'B' (junior boys), Ballygunge Siksha Sadan out rowed Delhi Public School (senior girls) and South Point High School got the better of National High School CBSE after a tough fight among the senior boys.

