DAV Chandigarh, Jtragachi Pranavananda in school regatta finals

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) DAV Chandigarh and Jatragachi Pranavananda, both last year's title holders in senior and junior boys section respectively of the All India Invitation School Regatta, took their places in the finals of the meet here on Friday.

In the senior boys' semi-finals, DAV Chandigarh got the better of a fighting South Point High School after a tough contest.

From the start both the teams were involved in a neck and neck fight. But towards the end the Kolkata outfit could not maintain the tempo and lost the race.

It has been reported that one of the crew members of South Point had developed a muscle pull which caused the slow down.

In the title clash, DAV Chandigarh will meet St. Lawrence who defeated National High School CBSE "A" without much of a fight in the other semi-final.

In the first semi-final of the junior boys' group, Jatrgachi Pranavananda "A" fought hard to get past their school mates Jatragachi Pranavananda "B" to set up a title clash with DAV Kolkata who beat La Martiniere Boys from Kolkata in the other race of the last four stage.

Jatragachi "A" thus took sweet revenge against their school mates as in the group league stage they had lost to Jatragachi "B".

GD Birla "A" proved that their performance in the earlier stages of the senior girls' group was not a flash in the pan as they outrowed Ballygunge Siksha Sadan in the semi-finals without much trouble.

In the final they are expected to face a stiff challenge from South Point High School.

South Point beat Delhi Public School comparatively easily in the penultimate stage.

