    When is Daughters Day 2020? September 25 or 27?

    Vikash Aiyappa

    New Delhi, Sep 23: What day is daughter's day celebrated. While some celebrate it on September 25 others observe it on the fourth Sunday of September.

    National Daughter's Day is a day to celebrate the gift of daughters. The day was introduced to reduce the stigma in some countries attached to having a girl instead of a boy child.

    Initially, Daughter's Day was celebrated to erase the stigma. However, in developed countries, this day is celebrated for the joy of having a girl child.

    Happy Daughter's Day quotes:

    Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life.

    Be a role model to your daughters. This is the biggest responsibility of the mother and father because they are raising their sweet baby into a reasonable woman. Loads and loads of love to our apple pie.

    One of the biggest gifts which I have received from God, she calls me daddy. My daughter might be small but she is my world and I love her to eternity.

    When is Daughter's Day celebrated?

    • India: September 27
    • USA: September 27
    • UK: September 27
    • Canada: September 27
    • Germany: September 27

    Also Read:

    Happy Daughters Day 2019: Best messages, wishes, quotes to share with your daughter

    Drugs probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha kapoor, Sara Ali Khan summoned by NCB

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.