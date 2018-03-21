Data theft of Indians will not be tolerated, will summon Zuckerberg if needed: IT Minister

Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Wednesday gave a strict warning to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the data breach allegations. While addressing the media persons, Prasad said, "Mr. Mark Zuckerberg you better know the observation of IT Minister of India, if any data theft of Indians is done with the collusion of FB systems, it will not be tolerated." He added that India has got stringent powers in the IT Act including summoning Zuckerberg to India.