Data Debacle Means Modi Govt Had No Idea How Many Construction Workers Needed Help In Lockdown

Migrant workers walk towards a bus station in Ghaziabad on 29 March, 2020, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the coronavirus in India.

In a Parliament session in which the Modi government has been pilloried for claiming it has no data on the human cost of the Prime Minister’s unplanned and poorly executed national lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers have tom-tommed one figure: Rs 5,000 crores disbursed to millions of construction workers from the construction workers welfare cess fund.

Yet, a HuffPost India analysis of successive state and central government reports, audits, and interviews with state-level officials, indicates the Modi government has little idea of the actual number of construction workers in India.

HuffPost India found significant discrepancies in the construction workers data maintained by the Union Labour Ministry, and published in a document titled the Mission Mode Project for Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Advisory Guidelines, sent by Union Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya to all Chief Secretaries in an email dated 14 July.

If the numbers are to be believed, the number of registered construction workers in Madhya Pradesh, for instance, dropped by 60% in nine months from November 2019 to July 2020; while in Telangana, the number of active construction workers (registered construction workers who renew their membership in order to avail welfare benefits) reported in July 2020 was 364% higher than the number of registered construction workers.

Meanwhile, in a third category of states such as Assam, the numbers clearly appear to be outdated: In Assam, the number of registered construction workers has remained exactly the same from November 2019 to July 2020 at 2,48,871; but the number of active workers 2,70,000 were higher than the total registered workers. In West Bengal, the government has reported the same number of registered construction workers in September 2018 and July 2020.

Such wide-ranging discrepancies have real-world implications for hundreds of thousands of India’s most vulnerable workers: At present, it is impossible to assess if the...

