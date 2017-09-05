Dasu, Charly Black perform in New York

New York, Sep 5 (IANS) Dancehall superstar Charly Black and US-born R&B singer-songwriter and model Amrit Dasu performed at the Mega Jam concert here.

Charly introduced the pop sensation, who has roots in India, to a packed audience while on stage at the concert on September 3.

The two collaborators did an impromptu performance of their new track "Turn back time" for the first time.

"This is a brand new artiste, his name is Dasu. We just did a song. He's an incredible talent. Please give it up for him," Charly said while introducing Dasu, read a statement.

The concert featured international reggae/dancehall acts including Sean Paul, Nina Sky and Mad Stuntman.

