Dassault Systemes keen on 3D modelling for Indian cities

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) Global solution provider Dassault Systemes India is keen on developing 3D modelling and virtualisation of Indian cities, an official said here on Friday.

"Jaipur is using our 3D experience platform. We have started this project in February with our system integrator partner AurionPro. They signed the contract with Rajasthan government to create a complete modelling and virtualisation of Jaipur and surrounding areas," company's Managing Director Samson Khaou said.

The AurionPro Solutions has won the Rajasthan government's innovative project for designing and developing the 3D city model.

The state government wanted to leverage the platform to improve road traffic, predict natural disaster like flood and waterlogging, and to anticipate the impact of construction on infrastructural developments, he said.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (N. Chandrababu Naidu) wanted us to come up with a proposal for the virtualisation of the state's new capital Amaravathi. We are contemplating a partnership with Andhra Pradesh (government)," Khaou said.

"We are keen on developing the 3D modelling and virtualisation for other cities in India," he said here at the Geovia User Conference.

The global solution provider on Friday said the leading iron ore mining, processing and export company MSPL Limited has deployed its 'Geovia Whittle' application to increase mine productivity.

"We are also cognizant of the challenges faced by Indian mining companies. The 3D platform and the Geovia applications enable them for sustainable capture of natural resources by ensuring minimal environmental impact," Khaou said.

He also said the applications which are used in more than 4,000 sites across 135 countries, lead the way in delivering innovations in modelling and simulation to optimise the entire mining value chain.

