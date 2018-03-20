Dassault Systemes' Cloud business to drive India's electric vehicles adoption

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Announcing its Cloud offerings for India, 3D Experience major Dassault Systemes on Tuesday said its growing Cloud business in India could drive electric vehicles adoption.

"Dassault Systèmes has placed the cloud at the heart of our business experience strategy which is the foundation of next-generation applications and business processes. Cloud is the optimal way to leverage the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace," said Sylvain Laurent, Executive Vice President, Dassault Systemes.

"In India, we see a lot of potential in Cloud adoption in the Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap," Laurent added.

With transportation and mobility contributing significantly to Dassault Systemes's business in India, the company feels that the Cloud business will accelerate EV adoption.

It said the company's Cloud offerings will be based on a subscription model for the India market.

Each subscription includes instant access to collaborative applications embedded within the 3D experience platform such as 3D design, engineering, modelling, simulation, data management and process management on the Cloud and social communication, community building and ideation applications for collaborative innovation, among others.

With these cloud offerings, the company also hopes to cater to companies across aerospace and defence, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and suppliers, industrial engineering and retail sectors.

Dassault Systemes acquired a majority stake in 2017 in Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class Cloud services, thereby strengthening its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies in the world.

--IANS

gb/bg