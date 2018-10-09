Dassault Systemes brings 'SOLIDWORKS 2019' to India

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) French 3D experience major Dassault Systemes on Tuesday brought its "SOLIDWORKS 2019", the latest release of its portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications, to India.

The software company also announced the availability of its "Global Entrepreneur Programme" for Indian startups, entrepreneurs and makers that will provide an impetus to the growing start-up community in the country.

"The introduction of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is going to lead the way data and information are turned into knowledge and know-how with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes.

"To serve the purpose, specialised personnel will be required, the ´Workforce of the Future´ as we phrase it. To achieve that the formation needs to start now, driven by the availability of engineering knowledge and know-how that will naturally evolve the required skills," Bassi added.

"SOLIDWORKS 2019" delivers enhancements and new functionalities that help millions of innovators improve the product development process to get products into production faster, and create new categories of experiences for customers.

The "Global Entrepreneur Programme" leverages Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, applications, online services and a community of mentors, industry professionals and peers, from the earliest seed stage to late maturity stage.

More than 3,000 startups, entrepreneurs and makers globally have already embarked with Dassault Systèmes on digitally developing real-world products and experiences.

