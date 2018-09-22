Dassault Aviation Contradicts Hollande’s Claim on Rafale Deal

The statement of Former French President Francois Hollande has created a political controversy in the country. He said that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance defence as the India partner in the Rafale jet deal giving no choice. After this, The French government on Friday issued a statement, saying. "The French government is in no manner involved in the choice of Indian industrial partners who have been, are being, or will be selected by French companies." As the statement made by the former French President sparked a debate in the country with the opposition leaders blaming PM Modi for “betraying India”, the Defence Ministry tweeted that neither Indian nor French government had any role to play in the commercial decision. Hollande’s statement comes at a time when the ruling government is under severe criticism by critics and the Opposition over Reliance not having adequate experience to be chosen as the local partner.