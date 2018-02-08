Darren Criss reveals secrets to a happy marriage

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Darren Criss says the secret to a happy marriage lies in the words "Yes, Dear".

"I think for any young man preparing for marriage, it's best to get used to saying 'Whatever you want want dear'," usmagazine.com quoted Criss as saying.

"So I'm perfecting my 'Yes, dear,' and 'Whatever you want!' Whatever makes her happy makes me happy."

The 30-year-old proposed to his writer girlfriend Mia Swier in January after more than seven years of dating.

"It's a long time coming and I'm excited for the next chapter," Criss said, adding "it feels great" on being engaged.

On the work front, he is getting applause for his role of a serial killer, Andre Cunanan in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story". The show will premiere in India on Star World on April 16.

