Darren Aronofsky finds it 'tricky' to line up 'big movie stars' for films

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Darren Aronofsky has cast several stars like Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman in his directorials, but the Oscar-nominated filmmaker hasn't worked with them more than once. He says sometimes it gets tricky to line up "big movie stars" in his films.

Actors like Mark Margolis and Jennifer Connelly have had the chance to re-team with Aronofsky, but that's not the same with most of his lead actors.

Why doesn't he repeat his lead actors in films directed by him?

"The problem with movie stars is that getting their schedules... to line up when you are ready to go, is always really hard. Also, when you do work with a big movie star, you have to have a role that they are interested in... that makes sense for them," Aronofsky told IANS here.

"So getting all that stuff to line up, is tricky sometimes. But I have worked with a lot of same supporting actors," he added.

He is now looking forward to finally work with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who had dropped out of Aronofsky's 2006 film "The Fountain".

The news of the two uniting for a film based on a book titled "The Tiger: A True Story of Vengeance and Survival", as producers came out in 2010. After a long gap, the film is back in news.

Asked about the delay, the "Black Swan" director said: "It's been a very hard project to get the script right. We finally have a very good director (Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi) on it. Hopefully, we will figure out a way to make it."

Aronofsky, known for movies like "Requiem for a Dream", "Noah"and "mother!", also spoke about working with actors during a masterclass as part of the ongoing Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

"It's about communication and trust. It also helps to have a decent track record with actors so that other actors say 'Oh! he's going to help me get to this place so, I can trust him'.

"As far as young filmmakers out there, it's very much about spending time with actors, trying to figure out what they are going to need to feel safe. What you try to do is create an environment where they can take risks.

"Your job as a director is to make them open up as much as possible and to not hold anything back."

He feels the best way to do this is by being honest and trustworthy.

"Sometimes little tricks can help, but you only want to trick actors if they want to be open and want to be tricked," said the filmmaker, who has also taken classes in acting.

While sipping masala tea mixed with the content of an "ayurvedic" sachet in it and talking about filmmaking at the iconic Liberty Cinema here, the American filmmaker also opened up about his love for India. He has been in the country for about six times.

He said he likes to "get lost" here.

"When you are directing, you are a complete control freak... but when you come to India you can't control anything," said Aronofsky, who has been friends with Indian cinematographer Faroukh Mistry for long.

Along with Mistry, actors like Ali Fazal and Ishaan Khatter also attended the masterclass on Wednesday.

