Dargah of a Hindu saint in Ajmer, attracts people of all faiths

'Urs' of Baba Hari Prashad Mishra is commemorated in the Ajmer city of India every year with utmost devotion. People from all faiths, religions, castes and creeds converge at the shrine to pay obeisance to the revered saint, who spread the message of love and brotherhood amongst all. The saint's 'Urs' is commemorated every year as per the Muslim calendar. People from parts of the country and abroad throng the shrine to pay tributes to the saint. In the year 2008, Saint Hari Prasad Mishra attained immortality following on the footsteps of his mentor Saint Hazrat Sayed Baba Badam Shah. The devotees often talk about how their innumerable wishes have come true after offering prayers at the shrine. The Dargah of Baba Hari Prasad Mishra sets a beautiful example of Hindu Muslim unity and brotherhood. These unique features make India different from any other country in the world.