Dargah Aala Hazrat issues fatwa against Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait

On the ongoing controversy of Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait, the Dargah Aala Hazrat in Bareilly has issued a fatwa against the portrait and has urged the Muslims to not support the portrait. Maulana Shahbuddin, National General Secretary, All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam said, "The fatwa says that no Indian Mulsim has connection with Jinnah as he is the creator of Pakistan. The fatwa urges the Muslims to not support the hanging of Jinnah's portrait."