Journalists took out a candlelight march at India Gate to pay homage to Doordarshan cameraman Achyutananda Sahu, who lost his life in Dantewada Naxal attack. The protestors held banners reading, 'Naxal hamla sharmnaak' and 'Media ko darana band karo'. Achyutananda Sahu died on October 30 while he was covering election process. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were also killed in the attack.