The Danish Dream Champions Underdogs' Cause at Euro 2020

Twenty-nine years ago, a Danish team, that failed to qualify, were given only a week’s notice to get their engines running for the Euro 1992, after Yugoslavia wrecked by the ensuing civil wars were not allowed to participate in the tournament. A month later, Lars Olsen was seen lifting the trophy, with the Danes defeating a unified Germany, in what stands to be an unprecedented fairy tale of the underdog.

Twelve years later, in the magical summer of ’04, Europe was stunned by an unfancied Greece side triumphing over hosts Portugal to script yet another chapter of the underdog factor- anecdotes and songs laden with glory, surprise and unmatched jubilation.

The Euro isn't alien to the Davids numbing the Goliaths and this edition has been no different.

Almost a square peg in a round hole in the history of the competition, the delayed Euro 2020 was expected to bring with it an air of hope and satisfaction.

The world got to experience stadia filled with fans travelling miles across the continent to catch their team in action, after almost a year of empty venues.

As the world warms up for the penultimate stage of the tournament, it is fair to say Euro 2020 will go down as an edition coloured with promises, heartbreaks, wild emotions but most importantly, surprises. The games saw fans on the edge of their seats, clinging onto the last strands of hopes with numerous prayers said. Only some answered.



The Debutant Charm

This edition saw two teams participating in their first ever Euro - Finland and North Macedonia. Finland's first match on the big stage saw them defeating Denmark in what stands to be remarkable feat for the country and an emotional day for the fans who had come all the way to Copenhagen to propel their team to a memorable win on an unforgettable day in the world of football.

However, the victory was followed by two successive defeats with the buoyed Finnish team finishing third in the group, above Russia. A possible prelude to a promising successful run ahead, the Finnish team walked in with brandished tifos coloured with pride 'Finland, our time has come' igniting the hopes of a nation waiting eagerly for that very momentous evening.



North Macedonia walked into the tournament with a head full of dreams fresh off defeating a mighty German side two months back in a World Cup Qualifier. The team was led to its first ever major tournament by their veteran captain, Goran Pandev who also scored their first goal against Austria. An ambitious North Macedonian side saw immense support from their fans in all their games with the yellow and red of their flag shining bright from the stands.

The veteran striker, Pandev debuted for his national side in 2001 and it took him twenty turbulent years to see his team and himself on the big stage battling it out for glory. With countless posters adorning the stands, in the last match of his international career, North Macedonia crashed out failing to secure a win in the group stage. Despite the loss, thousands of fans across were audience to the grit and nerve of a team which bowed out with their heads held high, every player having given their all to a team which dared to dream.

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev celebrates a goal at Euro 2020.

The Underdog Prima

Countless dreams were rekindled and tears of joy were shed as the fans saw their often-undermined teams sail past barriers and etch a mark on the hallowed pages of sporting history.

When Hungary was clubbed into the Group of Death with France, Germany and Portugal, no one imagined them grabbing the attention of football fans across the world.

With Budapest being one of the eleven venues for the group stage matches, the atmosphere inside Puskas Arena swept the headlines as soon as the ball rolled in their first home match against Portugal. Being the only venue which allowed a packed house, the world bore witness to the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium with thronged stands swaying to the thrill and the symphony of the sport.

Despite finishing last in the group of death, Hungary lost only a single match in their campaign against Portugal. They held France and Germany to significant draws which saw an incredibly spirited Hungarian side make the giants doubt their strategies and plans.

After a stricken year of lost hopes, it was indeed liberating to see countless fans bringing back the Mexican wave to the stadium.

Czech Republic, with their indomitable spirit stood out as one of the better performing teams. Sailing into the round of sixteen, facing the Netherlands, the Czech stunned them to advance into the quarterfinals.

Spearheaded by Patrik Schick, this edition’s top scorer tied with Cristiano, the Czech defied several odds to exhibit their skill and physicality with brimming confidence. Eventually bowing out after the loss to Denmark, very few will forget the Czech skipper, Soucek, with a bloodied head, giving it all for the team till the final whistle.

Switzerland was always considered a stable side which could hustle for its place among the contenders. Who could have thought a fiery Swiss side defeating the defending World Cup winners France after a stunning night of nail-biting drama?

The passion of the players and the fans who had travelled all the way to Bucharest with a spark of hope was more than palpable with Mbappe missing the final penalty pushing Switzerland into the quarterfinals. It was not disbelief for the footballing world, but somehow an immense sense of satisfaction. The world was behind the Swiss team when they walked in to face Spain in the quarter finals.

Even after a memorable match for Swiss goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, the Swiss bowed out on penalties. It was the story of a team that had become the fan's favourite, and with good reason.

The Danish Dream

The football family was left shocked at the sight of Christian Erisken collapsing on the pitch and fans crying their hearts out hoping for some news from the hospital, it was all about some unspoken drive and resilience for the Danish team.

The whole world found itself rooting for a Danish team which had a point to prove and a fierce drive to deliver. After the initial defeat, Denmark carved their way past the group stage, defeated Wales in the round of sixteens, and triumphed over the Czechs to reach to the semifinals of Euro 2020. In what has been an immense emotional rollercoaster ride for the team, fans from across the world hoped to see Denmark riding through.

The sight of countless tifos dedicated to Eriksen and a footballing world united in its support for the resilient Danish side, one can only hope to see the team in the final on the 12th of July.

They face an uphill task at Wembley in the days to come with only a mighty England between them and the final. Being the dark horses, it's Denmark's canvas to paint from from here on in.

The underdog story has always been a charming narrative. It's the stories they script and the spaces they conquer. Bringing with them an element of subversion and satisfaction, the dark horses work the narratives which stand the test of time. Euro 2020 has been filled with shocks and has painted a graffiti of resilience, hope and dreams. With fans back in the stadium, the underdog has triumphed, it has sent shockwaves and has dared to dance again.

As Maria Sharapova rightly said, the fans will always root for the underdog.

