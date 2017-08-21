    Danish athlete claims title at Ironman Copenhagen

    Indo Asian News Service

    Copenhagen, Aug 21 (IANS) Michelle Vesterby of Denmark came out the winner at the Ironman triathlon race here.

    Vesterby took the fourth Ironman victory of her career on Sunday, finishing in 9 hours, 00 minutes, 19 seconds, in Ironman Copenhagen 2017 that features a pro-women's race consisting of 3.8-kilometres of swimming, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42.2-kilometre marathon run, reports Xinhua.

    The course passes many historic landmarks in Denmark's capital city of Copenhagen, such as the world-famous Opera House, the Little Mermaid statue and the royal Amalienborg Palace.

    British athlete Corinne Abraham won the second place with a time of 9:08:06 and Christina Svejstrup of Denmark ended third in 9:17:06.

    Sunday's race has more than 3,400 participants from 50 countries and regions, and offers 40 qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

