Daniel Cormier rips apart Jon Jones after regaining UFC light heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier regained the UFC light heavyweight championship on Wednesday, after the USADA announced that Jon Jones Bones' "B" sample too tested positive for banned substances.

Jones, one of the greatest fighters in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), possibly fought his last at UFC 214 against Cormier.

Jones, 30, last month failed the pre-fight drug test as traces of the anabolic steroid turinabol was found in his urine. Now, even the "B" sample has tested positive.

Subsequently, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) wasted no time in turning the victory of Jones over Cormier in UFC 214 to a no-contest. The UFC then stripped him off the title yet again.

Jones (21-1-1 MMA, 15-1-1 UFC) could now possibly be facing a four-year suspension or a "death sentence" -- as Cormier referred to it on the FS1's UFC Tonight show this Wednesday. He however has the right to appeal any amount of suspension he receives.

Meanwhile, Cormier has said repeatedly that Jones made a total mockery of the sport and had sealed his own doom.

"He disqualified himself by taking the steroid before the fight," Cormier told Kenny Florian on UFC Tonight. "You don't cheat the sports, you don't cheat the fans, you don't cheat me. You have all the physical advantages sir. You are 30-years-old, you are 6'4", you got an 85 inch reach...," he said.

"I'm 38-years-old, I'd love to take stuffs and wake up every morning and walk down my stairs sideways and get back to training. It's just an unfortunate situation. We have one of the biggest fights of the year and once again, this guy has made a mockery of the sport," he added.

Watch the full interaction below:

Jon Bones Jones' career: in numbers

23 - Jon Jones still holds the record of being the youngest champion in the history of UFC. He won the the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the age of 23 in March 2011, after defeating Mauricio Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

- Jon Jones still holds the record of being the youngest champion in the history of UFC. He won the the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the age of 23 in March 2011, after defeating Mauricio Shogun Rua at UFC 128. 8 - Jon Jones became the most destructive force to reckon with in the UFC after stunning eight title defenses. The likes of Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier and more were left destroyed.

- Jon Jones became the most destructive force to reckon with in the UFC after stunning eight title defenses. The likes of Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier and more were left destroyed. Violation #1 - The title defenses took place until January 3, 2015. Jones was set to take on Anthony Rumble Johnson in May that year. Jones was stripped and suspended indefinitely by the UFC in April, after he crashed his SUV into a pregnant woman's car and fled the scene in New Mexico.

He subsequently got out on a $2,500 bail days after his arrest.

Violation #2 - Jones was found guilty of violating probation and was sent to a detention centre in New Mexico Tuesday for allegedly drag racing near a traffic stop in 2016.

In an incident that took place March 24, Jones mouthed foul words to a police officer in the streets after being caught guilty of drag racing and that was a violation of his 18-month supervised probation sentence. The MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter was made to sign a plea agreement after being discharged from a jail in New Mexico last year.

The agreement had stated that Jones should try to avoid getting into legal trouble for the next three years or else he will be convicted of felony again. Fortunately, that didn't escalate much.



Cormier vs Jones 2 - The title rematch was set for UFC 197, but Cormier retired hurt, thus leading Jones to fight for the UFC interim light heavyweight championship against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 on April 23 2016. As expected, Jones won the match.

- The title rematch was set for UFC 197, but Cormier retired hurt, thus leading Jones to fight for the UFC interim light heavyweight championship against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 on April 23 2016. As expected, Jones won the match. Violation #3 - Cormier returned from his injury and that rematch was set for the landmark UFC 200 pay-per-view event on July 9 2016. However...

Jones was immediately suspended after UFC officials learnt from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that the former UFC light heavyweight champion had violated a potential Anti-Doping Policy. He tested positive in an out-of-competition sample collection done by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on June 16.

Jones was immediately suspended by the USADA as well as the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a period of one year. The interim title was also snatched from him.



UFC 214 - After completion of his one-year ban, Jones returned a matured man, knocked out Cormier in the main event, won the title back, showed oodles of respect to his opponent and won back his fans. This happened in July 29, 2017.

- After completion of his one-year ban, Jones returned a matured man, knocked out Cormier in the main event, won the title back, showed oodles of respect to his opponent and won back his fans. This happened in July 29, 2017. Violation #4 - Jones is found guilty of drug abuse yet again in August. This time, traces of an anabolic steroid is found in his urine. His "B" sample results turned out positive as well on September 12. As a result, his title has been stripped off yet again.

