'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra makes smashing runway debut at LFW 2017

'Dangal' fame Sanya Malhotra looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked the ramp for Sonali Pamnani's 'The Meraki Project' on the first day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The actress sashayed down the ramp in a grey shirt with some pretty doodle patchwork. She paired the cool shirt with a black flowy full-length skirt with flower appliques. The showstopper of the show Sanya swirled on to the stage with her smile that lit up the whole ramp. The collection, inspired by artwork, aimed to modernise Indian Hand-woven textiles into contemporary, chic and fun clothing for the woman. The five-day event, which is being held in Mumbai, showcased the creations of some of India's biggest designers.