'Dangal' star Fatima Sana Shaikh terms Chandigarh stalking case as 'unfortunate'

The recent case of Chandigarh stalking has raised questions over women security in India. And joining the league of actors who expressed their disappointment, it is 'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. While talking exclusively to ANI, Fatima termed the recent Chandigarh stalking case as 'unfortunate' and hopes that victim Varnika Kundu gets justice. In the recent development, a CCTV footage has been recovered which shows Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party president's son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar purchasing liquor before chasing an IAS officer's daughter Varnika Kundu at midnight in Chandigarh.