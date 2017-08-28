    'Dangal' shines at Hong Kong box office

    Indo Asian News Service

    Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans sports drama "Dangal", which created records upon its release in India and China, has received a good response in Hong Kong and collected $702,000 in its opening weekend there.

    The Nitesh Tiwari directorial released on August 24 in Hong Kong.

    The film collected $85,000 on its opening day and witnessed hike over the weekend by collecting $109,000 on Friday, $215,000 on Saturday and $215,000 on Sunday, thus taking its cumulative total to $702,000 (including paid previews).

    "'Dangal' is an extremely special film for us, a story that we strongly believed in continues to win hearts across borders.

    "It's overwhelming that even today -- nine months after its release in India, the film dominates the box office wherever it goes -- including in new and relatively uncharted waters like in mainstream Hong Kong this weekend. It reinstates our belief that a good story, if made well can connect everywhere," Amrita Pandey, Vice President, Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

    The film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.

    "Dangal" currently has an overseas total of $214.57 million and worldwide collection of $295.08 million (including India).

