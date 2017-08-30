'Dangal' continues its dream run at Hong Kong Box Office

After breaking several records in India and China, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama is creating 'Dangal' in Honk Kong too. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial, that released on August 24 in Hong Kong, has crossed 6 milion HKD in less than a week. Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, the flick also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.