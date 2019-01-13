Dandekar, Dey shine as hosts wrap up KIYG gym campaign on a high

Pune, Jan 13 (IANS) Aditee Dandekar and Arik Dey turned in meticulous performances as Maharashtra once again dominated the gymnastics arena at Khelo India Youth Games (KYIG) to wrap up the Under-21 category with a whopping nine medals on the last day of competition here on Sunday.

With 18 medals (nine gold, six silver and three bronze) Maharashtra were also crowned champions in front of an adoring home crowd.

The star of Maharashtra's success story on the day was Aditee, who won four medals.

Meghana Reddy gave her some competition by bagging the gold and silver in both the ribbon and ball categories.

Arik Dey continued his magical performance to fetch Maharashtra a further two medals. He secured gold in the horizontal bar and silver in parallel bars.

Agnivesh Pandey of Uttar Pradesh topped the parallel bar making him the most successful performer for his state and push them to third place in the overall standings behind West Bengal (11 medals).

