Dance is my passion: Shantanu Maheshwari

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor-dancer-host Shantanu Maheshwari says dance is his passion and one of the best ways to stay fit.

Shantanu expressed his love for dance after taking up Disney's Stay Fit challenge.

"Dance is my passion and is definitely one of the best ways to stay fit. With this super fun video, Mickey and Minnie have made it so easy and the steps are so enjoyable that I believe anyone can join in and dance their way to fitness," Shantanu said in a statement to IANS.

As a part of their ongoing healthy living initiative, Disney India has identified fitness as one of the key themes and want to propagate the idea 'Staying Fit can be fun' amongst children.

As part of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday celebrations, they came out with 'Stay Fit' activity by teaching children various fun-filled, easy-to-follow dance steps.

Other actors taking up the challenge include names like Teejay Sidhu, Genelia Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty.

Teejay feels it is a fun initiative.

"I have two toddlers who love to dance, so learning the moves to this song was fun for all three of us! I also believe that fitness should start at an early age, the earlier the better, and dancing is the best way to make it fun for my children."

