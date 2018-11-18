Dan Fogler likes sad clown characters

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Dan Fogler says he likes sad clown characters.

"I always like to find funny in things. I like sad clown characters because you get to do everything. You get to make them laugh, make them cry, and Jacob Kowalski is a sad clown character. I really love it," Dan said during a roundtable discussion here while promoting the Warner Bros Pictures project which opened in India on November 16.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the "Harry Potter" films. The first part "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" came out in 2016.

In the series, Jacob is a 'no-maj' -- a term used for the person without any magical abilities. He stumbles upon the magical world with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), and decides to continue on the mysterious path despite of the twists and turns.

Talking about the film's second instalment, he said: "Everyone's relationship gets stretched in the movie. And that is what you want to happen. If everything is fine, it is not a good drama. You need the boat to get rocked."

