Dalmia Cement eyes premiumisation, entering northern markets

Kolkata, July 13 (IANS) Dalmia Bharat Cement is focusing on premiumisation and also weighing options including organic and inorganic route to enter newer markets of north India, an official said here on Friday.

"Premium and super-premium cement brands account for 60 per cent of our revenues and it would go up to at least 80 per cent in the next two years. Ideally, we will go 100 per cent," company's Senior Executive Director - Group Marketing and Communications B.K. Singh said at the launch of the Fine Blend Composite cement brand here.

The group now controls an expandable capacity of 26 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) in the country with presence in east, northeast and south.

"The objective of this company has been to emerge as a pan-India player and not limit itself to certain geographies," Singh said, adding that it had been trying to enter markets in the north.

However, the company official declined to reveal any alternate plans for foraying into the northern market if it does not succeed in legal battle with UltraTech for acquiring Binani Cement under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The company commands a 15 per cent market share in the east and the cement maker has at least one plant in each of the four key eastern states comprising West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, said company's Executive Director Sales and Marketing (East) Indrajit Chatterji said.

--IANS

bdc/nir