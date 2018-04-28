Dalmia Bharat Group adopts Red Fort

Dalmia Bharat group has created history by adopting one of India's most prominent historical monuments and a national icon, Red Fort. The Dalmia Bharat group bagged one of the most prestigious contracts under the Indian Government's 'Adopt a Heritage' project. Reacting on the issue, MoS Culture (Independent Charge), Mahesh Sharma said, "President announced a scheme of GoI on World Tourism Day 2017, that those interested in value addition to any services of monuments can come forward. Some services of Red Fort has been given to Dalmia group. No profit activity will take place." The scheme "Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan" was launched to preserve the rich cultural and natural heritage and to promote tourism across the country. Under the project, corporates and citizens were encouraged to adopt heritage sites for creation, operation and maintenance of basic and advanced amenities at tourist destinations. Dalmia Bharat was one of the agencies to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Government to adopt a monument as part of the project.