Dalai Lama says 'Hindi-Chini-Bhai Bhai' only way for Indo-China Doklam standoff

The 14th Dalai Lama, on Wednesday, said the only way to deal with the Indo-China Doklam Standoff is friendship between the two nations. Without naming China, he also said he does not like nations where there is no freedom; further adding that freedom in India allows him to share more opportunities. Talking about the standoff the Tibetan spiritual leader said the two big nations will have to live side by side and 'Hindi-Chini- Bhai Bhai' is the only way. Speaking about other matters relating to China, including the form of governance it should follow, he said: "Our small Tibetan community fully practices democracy and I am an admirer of democracy. Eventually, as per wishes of Chinese people, Communist Party of China may follow our practice (democracy)," he added.