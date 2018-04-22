Dalai Lama meets artists of Shoton festival

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, met opera artists who participated in the traditional festival of Tibet 'Shoton' in India's northern hill town of Dharamshala on Saturday. He thanked the troops for coming to the festival and performing. He also appreciated the effort of the artists for forming troops-in-exile. He shared his experience of the time when he escaped Tibet with his devotees. More than three hundred Tibetan artists attended the cultural event at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhnag on Friday (April 20). The Dalai Lama later posed for photographs with his troop members. Traditionally known as 'Shoton', the festival is celebrated on a full moon day and marks the end of monks' months-long summer retreat. The origin of the festival is traced back in 14th century at monastery of Lhasa in Tibet. On the occasion people offer 'sho' means yogurt to monks and nuns participating in the purification rituals and avoiding consumption of meat during the full moon days.The maroon-robed prelate will a pay a three-day visit to Indian capital New Delhi where he is expected to hold spiritual lessons at various educational institutes.