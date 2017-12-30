Dalai Lama joins golden jubilee celebrations of Tibetan institute

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Saturday attended the 50th foundation day celebrations of the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies in the holy city of Varanasi. The Dalai Lama played a key role in the setting up of the Tibetan institute. The institute was set up to educate the youth of Tibet who did not have opportunities elsewhere. The Nobel Laureate, who was on a five-day visit to the city, also addressed an international conference, 'Concept of mind in science and philosophy', at the event. It was attended by delegates from around the world and from within the country. The Dalai Lama fled into exile in India from Lhasa after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule. He has since lived mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and frequently travels across the country for community celebrations.