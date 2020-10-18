Dairy Farmer’s Son Clears NEET, But College Might Be Unaffordable

Jeevithkumar, a Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) worker and the son of a dairy farmer, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, reported ANI.

According to ANI, Jeevithkumar, a student of Government Model Higher Secondary School at Silvarpatti, Periyakulam, scored 664 out of 720 and topped the list of students from government school who cleared NEET this year.

However, Jeevithkumar has shared with ANI that he still might not be able to pursue the medical course. This is due to the fact that even government colleges are too expensive for Jeevithkumar’s family.



He has reportedly shared that he needs financial assistance in order to be able to continue with his education.





"“It wasn’t my aim to become a doctor, but I tried it because the exam was very hard to crack. Now I would like to pursue MBBS course, but my family wouldn’t be able to pay the fees for even government colleges, let alone a private one. I want to request people to help me pursue my studies.” " - Jeevithkumar

Jeevithkumar went on to thank his teachers for guiding him and for helping him enroll at a coaching institute for NEET preparation: "Last year I wrote the exam only to realise how tough it was. I planned to write it again and my teachers helped me in joining a NEET coaching and this time I was able to score 664 marks which made me the national topper among government school students across the country.”

Jeevith’s mother Rarameshwari too is a MGNREGA worker. In conversation with ANI, she said:

"“Jeevith’s school and teachers played a major role in ensuring that he was able to enrol in a year-long coaching class. Jeevith was the first in our family to score high marks in Class 10 and 12. We are happy with how well he has done and it feels like he has already become a doctor.” "Background

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 16 October, declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Over 7.7 lakh candidates cleared the exam this year, the NTA said.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to congratulate all the successful candidates.

