Daily Bulletin: Delhi tops list of world's most polluted city; Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders to meet governor at 3pm; day's top stories

Impasse over Maharashtra govt formation likely to end after Pawar meets Sonia; parties to meet governor at 3 pm

A three-party coalition of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, a new experiment in Maharashtra involving political parties with different ideologies, seems to finally materialize on Friday when Sharad Pawar said that he will ensure the formation of a stable government which will be development-oriented.

The three parties have already prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP) that will guide their fledgling coalition's agenda in the state, where politics has broadly revolved around BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP blocs in the last two decades.

Settling the contentious leadership issue, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in the state, which is currently under President's rule.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said, "There is no possibility of mid-term polls. This government will be formed and it will complete five years. We all will ensure this government runs for five years."

The three parties are also likely to meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at 3 pm to discuss the 'wet drought' facing the state's farmers.

NCP chief spokesman Nawab Malik was quoted by News18 India as dismissing the media reports that suggested that the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena will stake claim to form government in their meeting with Koshyari on Saturday.

Delhi becomes most polluted city in world with AQI at 527

As the pollution in Delhi continued to hit the headlines, private weather forecasting agency Skymet reported on Friday the National Capital to be the most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 527.

The report also named Kolkata and Mumbai on its list, as the fifth and ninth most polluted cities, respectively, with AQIs at 161 and 153.

Breaking several records of the past, Delhi's air quality remained in the hazardous category for nine days, which is also the longest toxic air quality spell since since AQI record-keeping had commenced.

The severity of the crisis was highlighted by the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority, Environment Pollution (Control & Prevention) Authority (EPCA), on Thursday after it ordered closure of schools in Delhi-NCR, and industries not running on clean fuels, to shut down for two days.

Sabarimala temple opens today; women can enter hill shrine, but with 'court orders'

Against the backdrop of the Supreme court's decision to refer the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench, the Lord Ayyappa shrine is all set to open on Saturday, even as the government said those women desirous of visiting the hill temple should get a "court order. "

The apex court has decided to set up a larger bench to re-examine religious issues including those arising out of its earlier verdict on 28 September, 2018, that lifted a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the shrine.

With the two-month long annual pilgrimage season set to commence from 17 November, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said Sabarimala was not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity.

Sri Lanka presidential election today: Over 15 million to vote; 35 candidates including former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray

Sri Lankans began voting Saturday in a tightly fought presidential election where former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's family is seeking a return to power after five years.

The election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings in April 2019, and increasing political polarisation.

The election will see a close contest between former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, and the ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa, 52. Anura Kumara Dissanayake from the National People's Power (NPP) coalition is also a strong candidate.

There are 15.9 million eligible voters who will choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisina among a record 35 candidates. Sirisena, who was elected in 2015, is not seeking a re-election.

