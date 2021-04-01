Dada Saheb Phalke award for megastar Rajinikanth

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes days head of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu from where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth hails and has a massive following among the people.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Rajinikanth for his contribution to cinema while congratulating him on the honour.

'Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him,' Modi said in a tweet.

Announcing the award for Rajinikanth, Javadejkar said, 'India every year gives Dadasaheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.' 'They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award and we accepted it,' he said.

For about 50 years, Rajinikanth has been the 'uncrowned king' of the film world, Javadekar said, hailing the superstar.

'He (Rajinikanth) has been shining like the sun in the film world. He has created a space in the hearts of the people through his talent, hard work and diligence,' he said.

The information and Broadcasting minister expressed confidence that the country will be delighted on Rajinikanth being bestowed with this honour.

He said the award will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3 along with the National Film Awards.

To a question that the announcement comes just ahead of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Javadekar shot back, 'This is an award related to the film world and Rajinikanth has been working for 50 years...one must ask proper questions.' Later, in a tweet, Javadekar said, 'Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajinikanth ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.' He also thanked the jury for their work.

In December last year, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. Making a U-turn, the superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.

Rajinikanth made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. He has delivered super hit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran.

Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood movies such as Hum, Andha Kanoon, Bhagwaan Dada, Aatank hi Aatank and Chaalbaaz.