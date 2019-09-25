'Dada Saheb Phalke award': Amitabh Bachchan received right awards at right time, says Pahlaj Nihalani

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2018. He has been selected for his contribution to the Indian film industry. On September 24, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to make the big announcement. While speaking to ANI on the subject, Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani said, "It is nice that Amitabh Bachchan is getting Dada Saheb Phalke Award as he truly deserves it. He got right awards at the right time according to his personality otherwise usually people receive this award after their retirement." "But, he is very much active and a much deserving person and I think he is an icon, not only in India but across the globe," he added. "It is a very happy moment and government has selected right thing at right time for him," he further stated.