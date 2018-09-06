Dabang Delhi to launch kabaddi championship

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club is all set to launch north India's biggest inter-zonal private kabaddi tournament, called 'Red Bull Tashan', on September 8.

The tournament will witness 90 teams competing for the title, all hailing from three of the Delhi NCR zones -- Gurugram (September 8-9), Delhi (September 11-12) and Noida (September 15-16).

The finals of Red Bull Tashan will be held at Ambience Mall, Gurugram on September 22. The winning team will also have the opportunity to train with the Dabang Delhi KC team, before the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off in October.

"While the Pro Kabaddi League has brought the sport of Kabaddi into the limelight, we feel there is a lot of opportunity to build the sport at the grassroot level. We firmly believe that Red Bull Tashan is a high-rewarding platform, for young talent to showcase their talent and potential," Radha Kapoor Khanna, founder and executive director of DO IT Sports Management who own Dabang Delhi, said.

"Dabang Delhi KC and Red Bull are united in furthering the development of Kabaddi. Dabang Delhi KC will also use this tournament as a scouting exercise to give young players the opportunity to be professional players in the coming seasons. We are confident that this association will enable the sport of Kabaddi to scale newer heights in Delhi NCR," Khanna said in a statement.

--IANS

ajb/bg