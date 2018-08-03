Dabang Delhi to host indoor Kabaddi meet for private schools

Dehradun, Aug 3 (IANS) Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club on Friday announced the start of its grassroots programme with the launch of an Inter-school Kabaddi Championship here.

Hosted by Summer Valley school, the school-level tournament is set to be India's biggest private-school indoor broadcasted tournament, where the franchise looks to give children the much needed opportunity to showcase their talent, according to the statement.

With over 16 schools participating from August 16-18, the tournament aims to be the stepping stone to building Kabaddi as a prominent sport in the country.

Dabang Delhi Interschool Kabaddi Championship is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for children to interact with and learn from the finest players of the team.

The franchise's players will be involved with the tournament at multiple levels, from commentary to coaching.

The two finalist teams will be coached by the Dabang Delhi's captain, vice-captain and team coaches.

