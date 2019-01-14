D Raja calls Delhi Police's chargesheet in JNU sedition case 'politically motivated'

As his daughter is also named, along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Shehla Rashid, in Delhi Police's chargesheet in the infamous JNU sedition case of 2016, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja called the case "politically motivated" and said that "nobody can accuse AISF of any activity against nation". The CPI leader said his party will fight the case in court. The Delhi Police today has filed a chargesheet in the 2016 JNU sedition case and has named Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya among others. D. Raja's daughter Aparajita Raja is also mentioned in the charge sheet.