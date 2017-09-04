D.P.S Megacity emerge victorious in Pro Kabaddi juniors meet

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) D.P.S Megacity emerged victorious in the final match of the Pro Kabaddi juniors against Future Hope School with a 45-34 victory here on Monday.

D.P.S Megacity went on an unbeaten run to lift the trophy. Bengal Warriors' raider Deepak Narwal was present to encourage the kids and award the trophy to the winning team.

A total of eight city schools took part in the event.

Prior to the final, two semi-final matches took place between South City International School and Future Hope School and D.P.S. Megacity and Khalsa English High School.

