D/N Test the future, India will do well if they play, feels Ganguly

Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) Stating that Day-Night Test is the future, former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said India have enough quality to tackle the pink ball, also hinting that sooner or later Virat Kohli and Co. will have to play under lights over five days.

"Day-Night test is the way forward. Every country has to play Day-Night Test. India have reservations but that's a long term future for test cricket," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of health drink Complan launching a movement with him which aims to raise protein awareness across India.

"They (India) are a good side, they will win day-night test matches also. There is no difference in day-night test matches and day test matches. It's just a different ball. And they are such class players, they can win," he added.

The BCCI had officially informed Cricket Australia that Virat Kohli and Co would not engage in any pink ball Test during their tour Down Under. India are slated to play three Tests against Australia, starting from December 10. There would be three T20 internationals prior to that.

CA wanted to continue with their recent tradition of playing the opening Test at Adelaide from December 6-10 under lights.

The Indian team management headed by chief coach Ravi Shastri though had intimated the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the team will take at least 18 months to prepare for the Day-Night Test.

Asked about Kohli choosing to skip India's one-off Test against Afghanistan next month in order to play for English county side Surrey and prepare better for India's long tour of England, Ganguly backed the right-hander saying a captain is always judged by his team's displays on foreign soil and India will still win against the Afghans sans Kohli.

"I think since the side is Afghanistan, he has chosen to play county. If it would have been any other team, he would have not gone. It just shows how important the England tour is for him. I have always maintained, a captain's recognition is how well he and his team does overseas," Ganguly said.

"Virat Kohli as a batsman, there is no question. As a captain, he wants to win so that is the reason (he has gone to play county). India will still beat Afghanistan without Virat Kohli. And hopefully they can do well in England."

Ganguly also expressed his surprise at the Indian selection committee's decision to ignore Ajinkya Rahane for the ODI series in England.

"I am surprised Rahane is not in the team. He should have been in the team. He has been moved around too much, he is a quality player," he said.

Coming to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Ganguly said it would be difficult for city-based Kolkata Knight Riders to make a comeback after suffering consecutive defeats at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the space of three days. KKR now have a poor net run rate and are out of top four in the points table with three games to go.

"KKR are the good team but it looks difficult from here on. They have lost back to back games."

Ganguly also refused to read too much into rookie stumper batsman Ishan Kishan's 21-ball 62 which helped Mumbai beat KKR by 102 runs on Wednesday here, saying he has to do it on a consistent basis.

"Too early to comment on Ishan Kishan. I saw him play the other night and he was brilliant. But one performance in T20 doesn't make you a fantastic player. he is talented. I hope he becomes consistent as he goes ahead," Ganguly said.

"Talent is there as you can see. You just dont get 21-ball 62 overnight against a good bowling attack," he signed off.

