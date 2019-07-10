D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network a 'real danger': Syed Akbaruddin

Amid World Cup 2019, artists made rangolis to motivate Indian Cricket Team in Gujarat's Vadodara. They are from Sahaj Rangoli Group (SRG). While speaking to ANI, founder of Sahaj Rangoli Group said, "We did this to motivate our players. I'm confident that Virat Kohli will be holding the World Cup like he is doing in this rangoli by the end of the tournament." Team India will lock horns with New Zealand for Semi-Finals today.