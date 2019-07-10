D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network a 'real danger': Syed Akbaruddin

India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin represented India in United Nations Security Council and spoke about the global terrorism. Akbaruddin said, "In our region, we have seen the mutation of Dawood Ibrahim's criminal syndicate into a terrorist network known as the D-Company. D-Company's illegitimate economic activities may be little known outside, but for us, such activities as gold smuggling, counterfeit currency, arms and drug trafficking from a safe haven that declines to acknowledge even his existence, are a real and present danger. Success of collective action to denude ISIL is a pointer that Council's focused attention can and does yield results. A similar degree of interest in addressing threats posed by proscribed individuals, such as Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company as well as proscribed entities, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as affiliates of Al-Qaeda, under the 1267 sanctions regime, will serve all of us well."