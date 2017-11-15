Czech tennis star Stepanek announces retirement

Prague, Nov 15 (IANS) Czech tennis star and two-time Davis Cup winner Radek Stepanek announced his retirement at a press conference here.

The 38-year-old won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, reports Xinhua news agency.

With five ATP titles under belt, Stepanek won two Grand Slam doubles titles at the 2012 Australian Open and the 2013 US Open respectively, along with Indian player Leander Paes.

After playing his last match at the Australian Open in January, Stepanek underwent a lumbar spine surgery in the spring.

He said he wanted to continue his tennis career as long as possible, but his "body could not afford it any more."

