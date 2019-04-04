Cyrus Broacha enjoys freedom with podcast

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Popular comedian Cyrus Broacha, the man who won a million hearts with his goofy act in MTV's Bakra, is most excited about the freedom and fun that comes with having his own podcast.

"I think the shift from being a video jockey to being a podcaster has been surprisingly great! When I was a host for television, I was mostly following a loose script even though the way I spoke and presented myself was independent," Cyrus said in a statement to IANS.

"With a podcast, I find myself having a lot more fun since I decide what to speak about, who to have on the show and I can really take it in any direction that I like. The freedom that comes with having a podcast is something I really enjoy. Plus I don't have to wear underwear. Really, underwear's so nineties," he quipped in his inimitable style.

IVM Podcasts has announced that its popular show "Cyrus Says" will now have its own official skill on Amazon Alexa, and can be played on Amazon Echo or any Alexa-enabled device.

The show covers various elements of life in urban India, including politics, sports, civic sense, traffic, kids, food and a host of other themes.

IVM founder Amit Doshi said: "Making the skill available on Amazon Alexa is very exciting since it's a sign of larger audiences adopting podcast as a medium of consuming content. It's a seamless way to listen to your favourite podcast with an official skill and I'm certain that fans of Cyrus Says will be very pleased with this development."

