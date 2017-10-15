Cyril Thereau helps Fiorentina beat Udinese in Serie A

Florence (Italy), Oct 15 (IANS) French forward Cyril Thereau scored twice to lead Fiorentina to defeat Udinese 2-1 in Serie A football action here on Sunday.

Fiorentina got ahead 28 minutes into the match held at Stadio Artemio Franchi with a goal from Thereau, reports Efe.

Thereau struck again with a second goal in the 57th minute.

With 18 minutes to go, Brazilian Samir Caetano de Souza scored the only goal for Udinese.

After the home win, Fiorentina is 11th in the Serie A table with 10 points.

Udinese is in the 14th position with just six points after suffering its sixth defeat this season.

Napoli, which enjoyed a 1-0 away win over Roma on Saturday, leads the Serie A table with 24 points, five points ahead of Inter Milan, Lazio and defending champion Juventus.

--IANS

